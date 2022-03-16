SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Republican lawmakers at the Statehouse are once again pushing for tax cuts and tax freezes. The call for cuts comes as inflation continues to grow in Illinois and across the U.S.
“Illinois families are feeling the day-to-day pain in their pocketbook,” said State Rep. Amy Elik (R-Fosterburg). “Inflation is the highest it has been in forty years.
Southern Illinois State Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) pointed to tax dollars flowing to border states with rising gas and consumer prices.
“Residents are heading across the border to Kentucky, Indiana and Missouri not just to buy gas but to buy other products as well,” Windhorst stated.
Pekin Mayor Mark Luft, who also serves in the legislature, says sharp increases in gas prices have caused budget problems for his city as it nears the end of its fiscal year.
Despite several bills being introduced months ago most of the legislation has gone nowhere during the current session in the Democratic controlled General Assembly.
