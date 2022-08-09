SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) – Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is pointing to passage by the Senate of the Inflation Reduction Act as being historic.
The measure passed on Sunday after two days of votes and procedural moves that finally resulted in a 50-50 tie. Vice President Harris cast the deciding yes vote. The bill is expected to pass later this week in the House and then sent to President Biden.
“We are on the path to bring the cost of power down in a responsible way,” Durbin said outside of his Springfield office. “When it finally came together it came together in a historic way.”
Consumers and families will benefit from a series of incentives starting in 2023 ranging from incentives for installing heat pumps and solar panels to buying electric vehicles.
Durbin says he has installed solar panels on the roof of his house. He told WAND News the panels were constructed in the United States and installed by union labor. The project was completed last week.
