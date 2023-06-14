(WAND) — Americans are finally seeing some relief as the Federal Reserve announced it will not raise interest rates for the first time in a year. While it may not feel like consumers have extra wiggle room in their budget, inflation is starting to slow down.
"The cost of gas is down more than $1.40. We know that the reforms [President Biden] passed to give Medicare the authority to negotiate prescription drug prices— those are beginning to lead to lower prescription drug prices across the country," Daniel Hornung, Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy, told WAND News.
"Health insurance premiums, through the Affordable Care Act, are available at a lower cost than they otherwise would have been. So area by area, we're making real progress," Honung explained.
Another key to slowing inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised interest rates 10 times in the past year.
"We understand the hardship that high inflation is causing and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation down to our 2 percent goal," Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said during a press conference Wednesday.
Reports show, these steps are working. The Consumer Price Index slowed last month, showing inflation fell to 4%.
"Inflation has moderated somewhat since the middle of last year. Nonetheless inflation pressures continue to run high and the process of getting inflation back down to 2 percent has a long way to go," Powell added.
Hornung told WAND News, the strong job market will also be key in getting the economy back on track.
"American workers have been incredibly resilient. We now have a higher share of working-age Americans in the workforce than we've had at any point in the last 20 years. The unemployment rate hasn't been this low, for this long, in about 50 years," Hornung said.
The federal interest rate now stands at 5.25%, but the Federal Reserve could raise the rate later this year. This borrowing rate impacts things like the cost to get a mortgage and credit card interest rates.
