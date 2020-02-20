(WAND) - The influenza B strain is arriving earlier and hitting harder than it did in previous years, health officials said Thursday.
Influenza B is more prevalent than influenza A for the first time nearly 30 years, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The B strain is typically less common than A, and while the differences between them aren't easy for people to see, they can both be dangerous.
There are four influenza virus strains in total: A, B, C and D. Find out more about them here.
HSHS Medical Group said it has seen over 1,600 flu cases during the current flu season across central and southern Illinois. Of those, close to 1,000 involved a diagnosis of influenza B.
According to the CDC and HSHS officials, symptoms of both influenza strains include:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills (not all with the flu will have a fever)
- Cough
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle or body aches
- Headaches
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults.
Doctors recommend people wash their hands, cover their mouth and nose with a tissue and stay home if they feel sick. It's also important to stay active, eat more fruits and vegetables, drink plenty of water and get enough sleep.
People should be careful with sharing objects and avoid doing so with utensils, cups, bottles and telephones.