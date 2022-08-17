PETERSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers of Sangamon and Menard Counties are searching for information on a cold case homicide from 2015.
The focus is on a homicide from October 15, 2015 where Olen Randall was found dead at a home in the 300 block of W. Adams St. in Petersburg.
Randall’s cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma.
ISP division of criminal investigations Zone 4 Investigators are actively pursuing any leads which could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for his death.
Anyone who has any information regarding this case can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427, submit a tip on the website, cashfortips.us or use the P3 app. If your tip results in an arrest in this case, Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of at least $5,000.
