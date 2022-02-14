DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police are continuing to seek information about a January shooting.
At about 2:15 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers responded to the 3700 block of N. Woodford St. for a shooting at Woodmound Plaza. Multiple shell casings of different calibers were found scattered in the parking lot.
A 21-year-old male victim was shot in the leg in this shooting.
Witnesses on the scene told police one of the shooters was a Black male who was 5-foot-8 in height, had a thin build and wore a black ski mask. He was seen driving a dark-colored Toyota sedan with dark-colored rims.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (217)423-TIPS. Tips can stay anonymous. Crime Stoppers will pay $500 or more for information leading to an arrest.
This shooting is the Decatur Police Department's Crime of the Week for the week of Feb. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.