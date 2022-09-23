(NBC) - In an angry outburst, conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones said “he’s done being sorry” as he took the stand Thursday during his second defamation trial for saying the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax.
“Is this a struggle session? Are we in China?” he exclaimed during his testimony after being reminded of those who were murdered and shown a clip of Robbie Parker at a press conference the day after his daughter Emilie died in the 2012 mass shooting.
“I’ve already said I’m sorry hundreds of times and I’m done saying I'm sorry,” Jones said.
Several of the victims’ families were sitting in the courtroom Thursday, many crying during parts of the testimony.
A defiant Jones said he believed Sandy Hook was a hoax when he spread his lies. "I legitimately thought it might have been staged and I stand by that. I don’t apologize for it.”
He also referred to the families’ lawyer as being a part of “liberals” who “killed Iraqis” and can “switch emotions on and off when you want.”
Jones is on trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, about 20 miles from Newtown, where the shooting took place. A jury is being asked to decide how much he should pay in damages to the families of eight Sandy Hook shooting victims and an FBI agent who responded to the attack, all of whom say his lies about the shooting led to emotional distress and harassment by people who believed his lies.
Twenty children and six educators were killed after a gunman entered Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown and opened fire on Dec. 14, 2012.
The first day of Jones’ testimony started off on an expectedly contentious tone as the host made inflammatory comments about the trial on his way into the courthouse.
“This is not really a trial,” he said. “This is a show trial, a literal kangaroo court.”
Jones was asked about similar remarks he made on his show over the last week. On his show, Jones called Judge Barbara Bellis a “tyrant” and created a webpage online called “kangaroo court” where viewers can watch the trial. Jones admitted that the remarks and page were on his website but said that they were created by his staff.
Bellis had already issued a default judgment of liability against Jones in the defamation lawsuit filed years ago because he did not comply with the court’s order to turn over records ahead of trial.
