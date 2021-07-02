Taylorville, Ill (WAND) – Those deep potholes on your local highway may be there for a lot longer as members of Congress try to work out an infrastructure bill.
“There’s a provision that you can’t build new roads,” said Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois, who argues the Democratic majority in the U.S. House have not acted in a bipartisan way. “That’s not something I can support here in my district that includes a lot of areas that may need some roadways.”
Congressman Davis has been pushing for the passage of his “One Federal Decision Act” which would streamline the regulatory process to two-years speeding up major projects. But Davis says Democrats have blocked his initiative.
“It would have saved upwards of $164 billion that could have gone towards projects. But instead it’ll be wiped away in just permitting processes,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.