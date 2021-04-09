Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Water main pipes installed after World War II have a design life of 75 to 100 years. Now many of those pipes need replacing and break at times causing massive leaks.
According to the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) in a recent report between 2012 and 2018 there were an estimated 250,000 to 300,000 water main breaks each year. The equivalent of a water main break every two minutes.
President Biden recently rolled out a $2 trillion infrastructure plan that could be used to replace miles of aging pipes, remove lead pipes and update water treatment facilities.
“When the president speaks about the quality of our drinking water in our state it’s a real issue in many parts of our state,” said Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois. “When you talk about the lead service lines between the water main in the street and the home it turns out that 23 percent of those in America are in the state of Illinois.”
The task to replace those aging pipes will be monumental with 2.2 million miles of water pipes nationwide. In 2020 it was planned for 12,000 miles of pipe to be replaced for that year alone.
According to ASCE six billion gallons of treated water is lost each day. Enough to fill 9,000 swimming pools.
