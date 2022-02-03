Decatur, Illinois (WAND) – The collapse of a bridge in Pittsburgh, PA brings attention to the 45,000 bridges rated in “poor” condition across the U.S. Some are here in Illinois.
Senator Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, points to the $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021 as good for Illinois as it repairs and replace roads and bridges in Illinois.
“Money is coming back from Washington home to Illinois and I’m glad to say to federal taxpayers we need it and it’s about time,” Durbin told WAND News. “It’s going to create good jobs. It’s going to build safe highways and rebuild bridges.”
In 2018 the American Society of Civil engineers graded Illinois bridges a C- while the rest of the nations bridges received a C grade. Since that time, in 2019, the Illinois legislature approved a $45 billion infrastructure spending package that will help improve the state’s bridge and road system.
NTSB is investigating the cause of the Pittsburgh collapse. On Saturday of last week NTSB indicated it would have a preliminary report on the collapse ready within ten days.
