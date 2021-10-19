ILLINOIS (WAND) - A three-judge federal panel has declared an initial Democratic legislative map passed at the end of the spring 2021 session unconstitutional.
The court said the map. which would have allowed Democrats to keep General Assembly advantages, violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Challenges are being allowed to continue on a revised plan for Illinois' 177 General Assembly boundaries. Democrats drew that map with more definitive Census data in September, and that map still stands according to Illinois Senate President Don Harmon (D).
In the initial map, Democrats pushed to beat a June 30 deadline with population estimates that didn't wait for actual Census numbers.
A push by Republicans to have a map redrawn by a commission, would could lead to GOP control of redistricting in Illinois, was rejected by the judge panel.
Harmon released the following statement about the Tuesday federal ruling:
“I am gratified that the court recognized that the General Assembly, in unique and unprecedented circumstances, did what we could do in May to fulfill our constitutional obligations, and did what we should do in September to ensure our maps are constitutional.
“The Republicans’ preferred remedy was indeed “far-fetched.” Now, the Republicans finally need to put forward their own maps instead of simply complaining about ours.”
Another statement was released by State Sen. Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington):
“Gov. JB Pritzker betrayed the people of Illinois when he broke his campaign promise and attempted to legitimize his party’s blatant grab for power. Pritzker’s actions harmed countless Illinoisans, with the Court acknowledging that states ‘do not receive a blank check to dilute votes.’ Today, we know the truth, by the words of the Three-Judge Court for the Northern District of Illinois: Pritzker’s plan ‘violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.’
“It is encouraging that the court came to the same conclusion that so many Illinoisans and good government groups did, that this map, based on seriously inaccurate data and partisan intentions, was unconstitutional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.