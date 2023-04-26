SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Morton Arboretum has spearheaded a coalition to increase equitable tree planting in under-resourced areas.
The president and CEO of The Morton Arboretum, Jill Koski, announced today that students at John R. Lewis Middle School in Waukegan, Ill., planted the 3,000th tree that met the goal for the Arboretum's yearlong Centennial Tree Planting Initiative.
This initiative helped the Arboretum make significant progress in expanding urban and community forests as well as building partnerships with municipalities and organizations to care for the trees so they remain healthy and provide their many benefits for years to come," Koski said at a press conference in advance of Arbor Day, which is celebrated on April 28 in Illinois this year. "We need more individuals and organizations to continue this work if we are going to adequately address widespread inequities in the availability of mature tree canopies that provide a first line of defense against climate impacts throughout the state."
The Arboretum also offers support services statewide and nationally including educational programming, tree care and planting training, and a free Plant Clinic. It also leads the Chicago Region Trees Initiative, a broad coalition of partners working together to increase equitable tree planting, care, and conservation so more people have access to the myriad benefits trees provide.
The Arboretum's Centennial Tree Planting Initiative was funded entirely through philanthropic contributions as part of its 100th-anniversary celebration in 2022. The first tree was planted on April 22, 2022.
Arbor Day was founded in 1872 by the Morton family, whose motto was "Plant Trees." That legacy continues with Morton Salt, Inc., the Premier Plant Trees sponsor of The Morton Arboretum. Both organizations were founded by Joy Morton.
