Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners.
An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against the ban. But it only applies to those who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. In Decatur, attorney Jerry Stocks is seeking a temporary restraining order on behalf of all FOID card holders in the entire state.
“This is a very complicated issue. We’ve asked for the whole state. This was our intent from the very beginning,” Rep. Caulkins told WAND News after a Friday court hearing in Decatur. “We say everybody. If it’s good for 900 people, two-thousand, or 25-hundred people it should be good for every FOID card holder. Every legal, lawful gun owner in the state of Illinois should enjoy the same protection.
Judge Rodney Forbes has taken the case under advisement. He will rule at a later date.
