Effingham, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a semi-trailer that was involved in a Hit-and-Run accident Sunday morning.
Just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24, 2019, Cynthia Jennings, 49 of Indianapolis, was driving east on I-70 East just three miles east of Effingham. Jennings was driving in a Silver Elantra with passengers Shepherd Hoehn, 49 of Indianapolis and Carman Hoehn Camp, 43 of Atoka, Tennessee.
Jennings slowed down when she saw another vehicle in the roadway from a previous crash. A semi-trailer behind her, failed to slow down and stop and rear-ended the Elantra.
Although several semi-trailers pulled off to the shoulder, none of the drivers came forward to admit fault before they all pulled away to continue east on I-70.
Jennings and Coehn Hamp were taken by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham.