GREENUP, Il. (WAND) — State police say one man was injured after his semi-truck ran off of Interstate 70 and crashed Thursday night.
According to a news release, the crash happened 84 miles east of milepost 119 in Greenup at about 8:59 p.m.
A preliminary investigation found that the truck was traveling eastbound when the vehicle went off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned to the right. It came to a rest in a row of trees facing southeast, police said.
The truck's driver, a 57-year-old California man, was taken to Terra Haute Regional Hospital for treatment. A 42-year-old passenger was not injured.
Police said the driver was cited for improper lane usage.