MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) — A 46-year-old woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on Decatur's northeast side.
The Macon County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred at about 10:15 a.m. on Illinois 48, near the Interstate 72 exit ramp.
A preliminary investigation determined that a diesel tanker truck was coming off of the exit ram and turning south on Illinois 48 when it collided with the woman's northbound four-door sedan.
The woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and was later released, the sheriff's office said.
The truck driver was not injured, and was cited Tuesday for failing to yield at a stop intersection.