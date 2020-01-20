DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An injured bald eagle brought to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur for treatment is recovering well.
ISP District 9 and Illinois Conservation Police were called to Interstate 55 at milepost 105 for the injured bird. The eagle had been hit by a car.
The eagle had head, wing and foot injuries.
Officers were able to get it into a cage and transport it to the Illinois Raptor Center.
It was named "Trooper Eagle."
The Illinois Raptor Center posted an update to Facebook saying the female eagle is now in the Superflight complex and flying pretty well. "It won’t be long before we can release her," they said.