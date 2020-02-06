DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - An injured bald eagle that brought to the Illinois Raptor Center in Decatur for treatment has recovered and will be released back into the wild soon.
ISP District 9 and Illinois Conservation Police were called to Interstate 55 at milepost 105 for the injured bird after it was hit by a car.
The eagle had head, wing and foot injuries.
Officers were able to get it into a cage and transport it to the Illinois Raptor Center.
It was named "Trooper Eagle."
The Illinois Raptor Center posted an update to Facebook saying Trooper should be released towards the end of February.
The bird will be released in Springfield near the area where she was found.