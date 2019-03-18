IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A total of 10 people went to area hospitals after a crash between a charter bus and semi-truck.
State troopers say the driver of the bus, which had close to 30 passengers on board, rear-ended the semi-truck after 2 p.m. Monday on I-57 southbound (mile post 280). They say Tuscola man Richard M. Willoughby, 66, was behind the wheel of the bus.
Willoughby and nine passengers went to area hospitals with minor injuries. Troopers cited Willoughby for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Troopers did not mention any injuries involving the semi-truck driver.