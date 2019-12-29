5 injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Five victims have been transported to a local hospital after being struck by gunfire Sunday.
Danville Police responded to the 1800 block of Westview Avenue for shots fired at multiple victims.
It happened Sunday around 12:40 a.m., When crews arrived on scene, they observed 5 women between the ages of 18-32 years-old who were inside the residence and struck by gunfire.
Four victims were transported to Carle in Urbana and was transported to OSF in Danville
Witnesses say the victims were inside the resident and were struck by gunfire from someone shooting outside.
All victims are in stable condition.
This is still an active investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Crime Stoppers at (217) 431-2250