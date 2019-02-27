MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people were injured in a two-car crash in the Long Creek area.
Deputies say a 2016 Ford and 2004 Infiniti collided in front of Casey's General Store (6115 E. US-36). They say both cars were moving eastbound on US-36 when the Infiniti behind another car as it prepared to turn had to slow down. The Ford driver rear-ended the Infinti because they couldn't slow down quickly enough.
The people in the Ford included a 22-year-old female drive and 23-year-old female passenger. Both them are from Decatur. They, along with a 42-year-old LaPlace woman driving the Infinti, were hospitalized at HSHS St. Mary's.
Deputies say all three people had non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to be released.
Responders removed wreckage from the road and reopened it at about 7 p.m. Long Creek Fire Department and Decatur Ambulance Service assisted at the scene.
Deputies say they aren't releasing names because they had not been released from the hospital and the crash report was not yet done late Wednesday.