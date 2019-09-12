MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - One person was injured in a Macoupin County crash.
The crash happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. on Shipman Rd., 1198 feet south of Drew Rd.
Police said an SUV driven by 66-year-old Debra Mills of Shipman, Ill. was going south on Shipman Rd.
A car driven by 46-year-old Steven Howe of Carlinville was going north on Shipman Rd. about 1198 feet soth of Drew Rd. David Johnston, 55, of Carlinville was a passenger.
Police said Mills left the southbound lane and entered the northbound lane. They said she side swiped Howe, left the road to the right and became disabled on the right shoulder.
Howe was transported to Carlinville Area Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.