VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A semi and tanker rolled over on Interstate 74 westbound at milepost 202 in Vermilion County Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:50 a.m.
Illinois State Police say, a semi truck was traveling westbound on I-74 when the truck traveled across both lanes of traffic and ran off the roadway to the left.
The semi was overturned and stuck on the guardrail.
The driver was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ISP issued a failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident citation to the driver.