URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign County correctional officer was injured after officials said he was attacked by an inmate with a broken broom handle.
The News Gazette reports Donnie Caldwell Jr., 23, was charged Monday with aggravated battery to a correctional officer.
Officials said the 31-year-old officer was in a common area for prisoners. They said Caldwell had asked the officer repeatedly to let him back in his cell, but because it is against the rules, the officer said no.
Officials said Caldwell said an expletive and hit the officer in the back of the head repeatedly with a broken broom handle.
The officer was able to use his radio to call for help.
The News Gazette reports he suffered skin tears, cuts and scratches to his hand, wrist, forearm and elbow and had large bruises on his right wrist and the back of his head.
The officer had only been on the job for five months.
Caldwell has prior convictions for unlawful use of weapon by a felon and aggravated battery.
He has been in jail since last February for aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of weapons by a felon in connection with a Nov. 18, 2018, shooting outside the American Legion in Champaign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.