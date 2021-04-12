DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County Jail inmate has died after they were found unresponsive in their cell, authorities said.
A statement from Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office said the inmate was found in his cell Sunday as a correctional officer conducted a routine cell check. Officers began resuscitation efforts and called for an ambulance.
Those efforts to revive the inmate were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
The Illinois State Police were contacted to begin investigation. Any inquiries about the inmate's identity should be directed to the Vermilion County Coroner's Office.
