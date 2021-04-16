CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate was found dead in their cell at the Christian County Sheriff's Office Jail Thursday night.
Just before 5 p.m., an inmate was found unresponsive by a correctional officer who was completing a standard administrative procedure.
Life saving measures were performed by the jail nurse and correctional officer.
The inmate was rushed to Taylorville Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead at 6 p.m.
Illinois State Police were contacted by Sheriff Bruce Kettelkamp to investigate the death.
