MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate has been sentenced to five years in prison for aggravated battery in Moultrie County.
William R. Elder, 30, was sentenced to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty on Dec. 8.
On December 8, 2020, Judge Jeremy Richey accepted a plea in which Elder pled guilty to the offense of:
On October 1, 2020, Elder was an inmate in the Moultrie County jail. After being transported from a holding area to a cell by Moultrie County Corrections Officer John Smith, C.O. Smith attempted to remove handcuffs from Elder. During the process, Elder grabbed the handcuff key as well as C.O. Smith’s arm. A struggle ensued during which abrasions were sustained by C.O. Smith.
Elder was eligible for probation or conditional discharge as well as subject to a 3-7 year sentence in prison. He is eligible for day-for-day sentencing. He received credit for 64 days served in the Moultrie County jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.