DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Vermilion County Jail inmate has died after they were found unresponsive in their cell, authorities said.
According to Vermilion County Coroner, the inmate has been identified as 43-year-old Joshua J. Edwards of Hoopeston, Illinois.
A statement from Captain Michael Hartshorn of the Vermilion County Sheriff's Office said Edwards was found in his cell Sunday as a correctional officer conducted a routine cell check. Officers began resuscitation efforts and called for an ambulance.
Those efforts to revive Edwards were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead.
The Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroners office are currently investigating the incident and await the results of the autopsy.
