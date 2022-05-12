IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - An inmate at the Iroquois County Jail suffered a medical incident and died, officials said.
The person's name has not been released. Police said he was from Hoopeston, Illinois and was arrested Wednesday by Iroquois County deputies during a traffic stop due to having an outstanding warrant. The warrant was out of Newton County, Indiana for failure to appear on an aggravated battery to a public official charge.
While he was at the jail, police said he suffered a medical incident. Corrections officers and deputies attempted to save him and he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
He passed away at the hospital.
Per policy, the Illinois State Police are investigating the incident.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
