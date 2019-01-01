ORLANDO, Fla. (WAND) - A Florida inmate reportedly received special treatment for helping guards with financial information.
An internal investigation shows an inmate at a Florida jail was allowed to eat Chinese takeout and sit in a guard station because he helped guards with financial and legal matters.
The investigation by the Orange County Corrections Department found Robert Potchen gave guards advice on their taxes, student loans and mortgages in exchange for special privileges including using a the Internet.
Potchen was serving a 15-year prison sentence for pulling a gun on his wife, but he was in the jail as he awaited his probation violation hearing.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that another inmate told investigators that Potchen had a romantic relationship with a female guard.
The five guards involved have either resigned or retired from their posts.