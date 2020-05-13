DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Hundred of people in Decatur are getting a daily free to-go meal from the Good Samaritan Inn.
Officials at The Good Samaritan Inn said it has served 250-300 people consistently since switching to the to-go meals, because of COVID-19. Mary Garrison, Board President, said they served a number men, women and even families which she feels is a direct correlation to the current health pandemic.
"It has been a bit of a up-tick," said Garrison. "You have individuals who are utilizing the one meal a day because they may have lost their job or don't have any food."
The Inn extended hours to 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Prior to COVID, meals would be served in house. Now, they are served as to-go meals for people and families to pick up. Garrison explained, because they have switched ways of serving they have seen an increase in the prices of serving people.
"We are seeing about a 50 cent price tag that is added onto each meal prior to COVID-19, so we would welcome donations for that or any donation."
All agencies in town are continuing to work together to help those who have fallen on hard times. If you want to help The Good Samaritan Inn, click here to find ways to donate.
