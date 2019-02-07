MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Google is helping a central Illinois city start a mixed-use space for small businesses and startup.
The Cross County Innovation Center received a $75,000 grant from the Google.org Impact Challenge. Now they are competing to win $250,000
Ten Illinois nonprofits with bold ideas to help the economy where selected to receive the funding and to be in the running for the grand prize amount.
The Cross County Innovation Center will be located in Rural King's Cross County Mall in Mattoon and will serve as a mixed-use, co-working space for small businesses, startups and non-profit organizations in Coles County and the region.
ClassE will also have a new home in the space.
The money already received from Google will fund the first of three phases for the development of the Innovation Center. The phase will begin the renovations process, such as electrical and plumbing work.
Anyone with connections to Mattoon can vote for for the Innovation Center to win the $250,000. Voting is open until Feb. 14 at 11:59 p.m.
For more information on the Innovation Center.