DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man who lost his life in a Macon County crash had a BAC of over twice the legal limit, inquest results said.
Gary Sellers, 63, died in the Nov. 5 crash, which happened at 7:38 p.m. on U.S. 36, and at a location a quarter-mile west of the county line road. State police said Sellers drove his westbound passenger car into the path of an eastbound truck-tractor semi trailer.
The truck-tractor driver swerved to avoid hitting Sellers, but the car moved back into its path and the vehicles hit each other head-on. The truck-tractor caught fire in the crash.
According to the inquest, Seller had a BAC of .192 and was on oxycodone and hydrocodone.
Both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers said.