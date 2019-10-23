MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two deaths were ruled homicides on Wednesday at the Macon County Coroner's Inquest.
Tuesday morning a jury ruled 24-year-old Christopher Stone's death a homicide. Stone was shot and killed on Sept. 14 near the 1100 Block of E. Cantrell Street.
According to detectives, Stone was in the area when a car pulled down the ally near him and opened fire. A number of shell casings were recovered from the scene.
Stone was shot in the shoulder and he later died at the hospital.
Also on Tuesday, a jury ruled 33-year-old Corey Laster's death a homicide. Laster was shot and killed near the 900 Block of North Morgan Street.
According to detectives, witnesses told them Laster was standing near his car when a gold Trailblazer pulled up, a person got out, attempted to rob him and then fired shots on Sept. 22.
Laster's girlfriend was present at the inquest and told the jury her boyfriend was visiting her at her home on North Morgan Street.
She explained, Laster had locked his keys in his car. He had left for 5 to 10 minutes to find someone and when he got back to his car she heard the gunfire and saw Laster running towards the house and then falling to the ground.
An autopsy reviled Laster was shot in the back from a close range. His death was ruled a homicide.
No arrest have been made in either of these cases. Anyone with information about either of these crimes is encouraged to call Decatur Police at 424-2711 or Crime Stoppers at 423-8477.