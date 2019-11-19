SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Jackie Pettis always had a roof over her head her entire life, until two months ago, when she lost her job and ended up having to sleep on the streets. The Springfield woman sat down with WAND to give us a glimpse at what life is like when you're homeless.
"I had a job for 4 years," she said. "Then, all of a sudden, overnight, I lost my job. When I lost my job, I lost everything. I went homeless. I been sleeping on the streets."
Jackie became homeless for the first time at age 47, after being laid off in September.
"I couldn't pay for anything," she said. "I didn't have no income. I slept on the streets a few times, I slept on parking lots. I've slept in the park. I've slept in cubbyholes. Wherever. In the back of empty U-hauls... I can keep going."
She says the experience was stressful and scary.
"I was just hoping, God don't nobody do nothing to me," she said. "I hope don't nobody try to attack me, rape me, kill me, jump on me, any of that. Just please let me make it through the night."
After two weeks on the streets, Jackie received her final paycheck and an unemployment check, giving her the money to purchase a car, which she began sleeping in.
"During the day, that's when I'd be out looking for jobs and stuff," she said. "I'd sleep in the car at night."
Jackie got a break when the Salvation Army's Warming Center in Springfield opened their doors at the end of October, giving her a warm place to stay at night, at least for now.
"The warming shelter offers me a peace of mind, safe," she said. "I feel safe more than anything."
Jackie isn't alone in her plight. Erica Smith, Executive Director for the Helping Hands homeless shelter, estimates 200-300 people are homeless in Springfield on any given day, most of them not much different from you or me.
"Most people who are homeless, it's a very temporary thing," Smith said. "They lose a job, they have a medical emergency... It is that perfect storm that honestly could happen to most of us."
Smith says people who are chronically homeless are probably most visible, but they are the minority.
"The people who you see on the street... are (usually) people who are chronically homeless and those issues are much more complex," Smith said. "If you feel compelled to hand that person $5, hand it to them. I'm not telling you what to do with your money. But I can tell you that most of the time, what you are doing is fueling addiction."
Both women say regardless of why you believe a person is homeless, to respond to them with kindness.
"You don't necessarily know their story, and you could be them if the circumstances in your life were different," Smith said.
"Don't never knock a homeless person, because it can happen to you," Jackie said.
Jackie also adds that she is still looking for a job, and is "a real good worker, dependable, reliable, and a people person". If you know someone hiring, you can leave a message for Jackie at the Springfield Warming Center.
If you know someone who is homeless in Central Illinois, they can call 211 for a list of social services available in their area.
Homeless shelters in Central Illinois include:
Springfield
Helping Hands of Springfield - 1023 E. Washington St. (217) 522-0048
Inner City Mission - 714 N. 7th St. (217) 525-3940
Contact Ministries - 1100 E. Adams St. (217) 753-3939
Winter Warming Center - 1015 E. Madison St.
Decatur
God's Shelter of Love - 929 N Union St. (217) 422-2790
Water Street Mission Ministry - 758 N. Water St. (217) 424-2381
Oasis Day Center - 243 W. Cerro Gordo St. (217) 422-3940
Champaign
C-U at Home - 70 E. Washington St. (217) 819-4569
Courage Connection - 508 E. Church St. (217) 352-7151
