CHRISTIAN COUNTY, (WAND)- Machinery can fail, but inspectors do the best they can do to make sure families can feel safe getting on rides.
Thomas Coe is the Chief Inspector for the State, he says, when tragic incidents happen like those in Florida and Iowa, his team is immediately aware.
Coe states, "We do have weekly meetings and we discussed all accidents and then once we have the results you know we we charted a path for us to follow to make sure that that's not repeated in Illinois."
Coe continues, "Our inspectors have been with the department 10 plus years, for the youngest one. There have been there's a couple of them that are here in the 20 plus years."
That's all to make sure your fair experience is as fun as possible. Christian County says they carefully pick which ride company sets up their fair.
"The Carnival Connor amusements, is brought in a couple of new rides this year. And they are a very nice, clean carnival all rides state inspected with safety instructions on each ride."
IF you are wondering what you can do to double check, you can look at the state website to see the rules for permits and follow closely to the signage displayed on the rides.
