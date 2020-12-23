Decatur, Ill (WAND) – New legislation starts January 1, 2021 that will lower the cost of insulin for thousands of Illinois diabetics.
“No longer can big insurance companies charge whatever they want for insulin,” said State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill, the measurers chief sponsor. “Big pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies can no longer gouge families that require insulin to stay alive.”
The new law will impact insulin users who have insurance through state regulated companies. Insulin will have a price cap of $100 for a 30-day supply.
The measure was passed in just five legislative days during the 2019 fall veto session. Governor Pritzker signed it into law in Springfield in January 2020.
