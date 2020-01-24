Springfield, Ill (WAND) – Type-1 diabetics in Illinois will find relief for insulin prices starting January 1, 2021.
Governor JB Pritzker has signed legislation capping insurance copays at $100 for a 30-day supply. The measure was pushed through the legislature by State Senator Andy Manar, (D) Bunker Hill.
Manar successfully got the bill passed in just five legislative session days this past fall. Manar credited a bipartisan effort by lawmakers and a grassroots effort taking on the drug lobby.
“Those forces are numerous. They’re well-funded. They have armies of lawyers and lobbyists. But we have each other and that’s how we got the bill passed,” Manar said at a Springfield news conference.
Illinois is now the second state to put a cap on insulin pricing.