ILLINOIS (WAND) - Illinois is the second worst state in America for dog-related injury claims, according to State Farm data.
The company's claims data is from 2021. In that year, more than $16.6 million was paid for 290 dog-related injury claims.
The release of this information comes before National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs from April 10-16, 2022.
To prevent bites, owners are reminded to pay attention to their dogs, as accidents happen when owners don't pay attention. They should also make sure their pet is healthy, as not all injuries and illnesses are obvious.
Dogs are more likely to bite if they are sick or in pain, State Farm said.
