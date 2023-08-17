(WAND) — The Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is releasing a new report showing the costliest damage from severe weather.
IBHS crunched the numbers from the 2020 Midwest Derecho and found the average homeowner’s insurance claim was nearly $14,000, with roof replacement and repairs being the primary source of loss. The most frequent points of damage were roofs, garage doors, and sliding doors. 25% of homes had some detectable roof damage. Homes that were properly prepared experienced less damage than those that were not, proving mitigation methods are the most effective way to reduce storm damage.
"Once those roofs get 10 years or older, the potential for damage goes up. As those shingles come off, that leaves the door open 'proverbially' for water to come in your home, and we all know with water getting in, that can really exacerbate damage," IBHS Lead Research Meteorologist Dr. Ian Giammanco told WAND News.
Dr. Giammanco recommends homeowners purchase a wind-rated garage door. He told WAND News these are one of the most vulnerable parts of the home in high winds. High winds can push a garage door inward, allowing pressure to push up on the roof and surrounding walls causing a cascade of structural damage to your entire home. Wind-rated garage doors have been tested to withstand these pressures so look for a label on your garage door that shows it is wind rated for your area.
He also suggests trimming back trees, as they could pose a threat to your home during high winds. Homeowners should have them trimmed by an arborist, removing branches that overhang the house and dead, dying or diseased trees.
Homeowners may also consider upgrading to steel gutters and installing protective screens on HVAC units. Steel is stronger than its more popular counterparts, vinyl and aluminum. In hail-prone areas, upgrading to steel products means you're less likely to see a leak. Screens may also help reduce the chance of costly hail damage to coils and fins.
