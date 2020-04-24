SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Shelby County announced four new cases of COVID-19 in the county.
According to the health department, they now have a total of nine cases. Three of the new cases are all connected to the same community integrated living arrangement operated by Healthcare Management Corporation.
The home only has four residents. One of the residents tested positive and was announced on Thursday. One of the residents tested negative and is being relocated to alternate housing. One of the people who tested positive is a staff member and has been in close contact with the residents.
Health officials say a total of 12 people with connections to this residence have been tested. Four have tested positive.
Testing positive on Friday, is a 61-year-old female, a 66-year-old female and a 57-year-old female.
