(WAND WEATHER) - Intense heat and humidity will dominate the weather across Central Illinois this week.
While we may see some showers and storms Monday morning, it'll turn summer-like this afternoon under a sun and cloud mix.
High temperatures today through Wednesday will be 95°-100°. However, once you factor in the humidity, it'll feel more like 105°-115°!
A "Heat Advisory" goes into effect at noon Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for all of Central Illinois.
Other than some random showers Wednesday night and Thursday, it'll be a dry and hot week ahead.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
