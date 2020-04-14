(WAND) - A resource available for all Illinoisans can provide detailed COVID-19 statistics for every Illinois county.
Johns Hopkins University offers an interactive map in which people can view cases by any United States county. There are graphics, charts and numbers for each area.
People can see the population, health facts and infrastructure, and information about policies and cases.
As of Sunday, there were 22,025 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Illinois and 794 deaths.
Click here to access the map. Another COVID-19 case resource is offered by the Illinois Department of Public Health.