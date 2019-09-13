DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Faith leaders and community leaders are meeting in Decatur Friday to talk about how to prevent and respond to hate crimes against places of worship.
The meeting is being facilitated by the United States Department of Justice Community Relations Service and hosted by the City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department.
The event will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at the Decatur Club, 158 W. Prairie Ave.
Topics will include:
- Overview of Religious Hate Crimes
- Preventing and Responding to Active Shooter Situations
- Emergency Planning for Places of Worship
- Fortifying Places of Worship
Invited speakers include:
- Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, City of Decatur
- U.S. Attorney John C. Milhiser, Central District of Illinois
- FBI Special Agent, Springfield
- Chief James E. Getz Jr., Decatur Police Department
- Department of Homeland Security
- Decatur Police Department
- Antonio D. Brown, Macon County Sheriff
- Derrick Thaxton, Decatur Human Relations Commission Chair
