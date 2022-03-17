An international exchange student program is hoping to expand its reach in central Illinois. WAND News met up with a student from Slovakia, who said she jumped at the once in a lifetime opportunity to learn, and bring a new perspective to Illinois students.
"I really wanted to experience the culture of the United States through my own eyes," Sophia Sedlakova, a Slovakian exchange student, told WAND News.
While Sophia is from Slovakia, she's living as an American teenager this year, attending Bloomington High School.
"Fall semester I've done cross country- which was also a fun experience. Now I've started with track, I've already had 2 meets which are also really cool," Sedlakova explained.
She is one of the 15 students in central Illinois with the International Cultural Exchange Services Program (ICES).
"Host families love the experience it brings for their family to enlarge their world view and to learn more about other cultures. If they have other kids at home, the kids can learn more about another country and learn a little bit of another language," Angie Reedy, a field manager for ICES told WAND News.
ICES has mostly placed students in the Bloomington area, but hopes to expand to Decatur and Mount Zion in the fall.
"To learn more about cultures. And sometimes my views are just different just because I'm from somewhere else. So they can see that not everyone thinks the same way as they do," Sedlakova said.
Reedy told WAND News, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine- its more important than ever to understand other cultures and perspectives.
"Once you meet somebody face-to-face and you learn about their family, and what they like, and who they are- it helps to gain understanding about all kinds of places around the world. Then when you hear news stories happening, it just makes it more real," Reedy explained.
"I like to explain my own perspective because since I'm really close to this- it just feels way different than for American students who live here," Sedlakova added.
Reedy said even during the pandemic, Illinois families hosted international students as they attend virtual school alongside their American counterparts.
If you are interested in becoming a host family, click here or contact Reedy at: areedy@icesusa.org.
