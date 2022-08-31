SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day.
According to the Phoenix Center in Springfield, there were 3,000 overdose deaths in 2021. Narcan is a drug that reverses the effects of Opioids. It delays overdoses, meaning there is more time for first responders to react.
For one family, Narcan gave them more time with their son. Ellen and Lowell Mennenga gave their son Robb Narcan twice when he overdosed in their home.
Robb passed away from an overdose when he was 36. Now his parents are using his story to combat some of the misconceptions people have about drug usage and Narcan.
"Narcan is a reactionary antidote," said Lowell Mennenga. "And it's really hard to get kids and even even some educational institutions to to understand the drugs that are in their schools. There's drugs in every school. And when you're talking about middle schoolers that are dying from fentanyl, that's, opened up some eyes."
The Mennengas run a Facebook page called Robb's Odyssey. They use it as a platform to support families whose relatives are struggling with substance abuse and to inform people about the risks of opioids.
"People don't realize it only takes two grains of salt, that size, that's all it takes of fentanyl to kill you," said Ellen Mennenga. "That's it. That's all it takes. And people don't realize how, how actually deadly it is."
You can get Narcan at many local health centers or non-profits. One of those is the Phoenix Center in Springfield. They distribute Narcan kits across the state.
"We've distributed 958 Narcan kits, but each of those kits contains two doses," said Sara Bowen-Lasisi MPH, Assistant Director of the Phoenix Center. "So the total doses that we've distributed are 1916 doses of Narcan since beginning of the year through end of July."
She says its critical for people to have Narcan on hand in case of an overdose. More people with Narcan means a higher likelihood that it is nearby in case of emergency.
"It happens in gas station bathrooms, it happens on the street, it happens wherever someone is using and because a lot of times that has to be underground because the illegality, it literally does happen anywhere," said Bowen-Lasisi.
The Mennenegas encourage people to reach out to them for support and to get Narcan if you are in close contact with a drug user.
"Do not hesitate, please, people do not hesitate, you may be able to save your child's life," said Ellen Mennenga. "And, sadly, we will never have Rob again and there's not a day goes by that the hole in my heart."
For more information on the Phoenix Center and their Narcan, visit their website.
