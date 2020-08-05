MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police shut down both directions of I-72 near mile post 150 Wednesday night because of a crash. The crash scene is just after the Argenta exit.
ISP says three vehicles were involved in the crash. Police believe a service truck was working on a semi on the side of the road and was rear ended by another semi.
The service truck operator was taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the semi that rear ended the service truck was taken to a local hospital by ambulance
As of 11:45 p.m. Interstate 72 eastbound lanes at milepost 150 are currently blocked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.