URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man wanted on several warrants was taken into custody after he escaped a local hospital and swam to the middle of Crystal Lake.
The Urbana Police Department got a call from Carle Foundation Hosptial around 9:30 a.m. for a subject who refused treatment after he was transported from a car crash in Coles County. Hospital officials say he fled with his dog.
Police say the subject, Matthew Mayfield, was intoxicated when he fled the hospital. He jumped into Crystal Lake with his dog and swam to the middle island, where he refused to cooperate with police.
Mayfield was wanted on several warrants, so officers were able to take him in for those warrants.
Crews were able to quickly able to take Mayfield into custody.
