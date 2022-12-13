CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) — An invasive fish species is now established in the wild across parts of the Mississippi River basin according to a new study.
The study, co-authored by the U.S. Geological Survey and Southern Illinois University Gregory Whitledge, is the first to find an established population of wild black carp in the U.S. Established populations produce naturally in the wild and live to adulthood.
The carp grow quickly and reach more than three feet long. Their diet poses a risk to native mussels that are already dwindling in the region. Musses are vital to the ecosystem as they filter bacteria, algae, and pollutants from the water.
According to USGS, black carp were initially imported to control snails in fish farms. The use of these carp is regulated and there's no clear understanding how the fish escaped the farm setting.
“While prior studies have indicated that wild black carp might be established in parts of the Mississippi River basin, this is the most comprehensive study and the first research to provide strong evidence that they are present and sustaining on their own,” said Patrick Kroboth, a research fish biologist with the USGS and co-author on the study.
Fishers can report black carp caught in the wild to the USGS Nonindigenous Aquatic Species database. This tool helps scientists track the status of invasive species.
"When an invasive species becomes established, eradication can be difficult, but it can also be challenging to collect robust information during the onset and early stages when abundance is typically low,” said Gregory Whitledge, a professor with the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Aquatic Sciences at Southern Illinois University and the lead author of the study. “This research includes the largest sample size and is the most robust analysis of wild black carp in the Mississippi River basin, helping inform those making decisions to curtail further expansion.”
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.