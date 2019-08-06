BOODY, Ill. (WAND)- Authorities continue to investigate the September 2018 fire that destroyed a Boody house in September 2018.
The fire was first reported on the evening of September 29, 2018 and caused first responders to shut down traffic on Route 48. At the time, the house’s owner said he suspected the fire was intentionally set.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office investigated the fire. In response to an open records request, the office told WAND the fire is the subject of a pending criminal investigation.
The Macon County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they continue to investigate the fire but have not made any arrests.